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Asia Minute: Japan's diplomacy hits the road in Asia

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published May 5, 2026 at 7:49 AM HST
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks to the media at the prime minister's office in Tokyo Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (Philip Fong/Pool Photo via AP)
PHILIP FONG/AP
/
Pool AFP
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks to the media at the prime minister's office in Tokyo Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (Philip Fong/Pool Photo via AP)

This has already been an unusual week when it comes to diplomacy in the Asia Pacific. Top Japanese officials have been on the road.

Japan's Prime Minister says her country “will be more proactive than ever” in the Indo-Pacific region.

Sanae Takaichi made the remarks over the weekend in Vietnam — highlighting the importance of energy and critical minerals, as well as economic and security cooperation.

On critical minerals, Vietnam has rare earth supplies, Japan has refining capacity.

As for economics, the two countries agreed to boost their two-way trade by 20% — or another $10 billion over the next four years.

Yesterday, Takaichi was in Australia, signing a deal to strengthen supply chains on energy and critical minerals.

Her Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, said the two countries were “taking action to protect our economies from future economic shocks and uncertainties.”

On the same day, about 3,000 miles away, Japan's Defense Minister was in Jakarta, signing a defense cooperation agreement with his Indonesian counterpart.

Reuters reports the ministers “did not elaborate on exact areas of cooperation,” but just last month,

Japan dropped a long-standing ban on overseas arms sales.

Regional media have reported Indonesia is interested in buying used submarines from Japan's Self-Defense Forces.
Asia Minute
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman is the executive editor and senior vice president of news. He first joined HPR in 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
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