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Asia Minute: Rice prices are relatively stable, at least for now

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published April 28, 2026 at 9:24 AM HST
Rice is on display at Little India, an Indian grocery store in New York on Saturday, July 29, 2023. An earlier than expected El Niño brought drier, warmer weather in some parts of Asia and is expected to harm rice production. But in some parts of India, where the monsoon season was especially brutal, flooding destroyed some crops, adding to production woes and rising prices.
Bobby Caina Calvan
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AP
Rice is on display at Little India, an Indian grocery store in New York on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

The war in Iran has pushed oil prices higher around the world. But a popular item in Hawaiʻi may see a boost in costs if the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked for a prolonged period.

Rice prices have not shot up like gasoline, at least not yet.

Supply is always an immediate factor in pricing. Right now, there's no global shortage of rice. In fact, there's a surplus — with stockpiles in warehouses from India to Indonesia.

Even in Japan, where rice prices spiked through the end of last year, supplies have now improved.

As for prices, some rose sharply earlier this month, but that's coming off some of their lowest levels in a decade.

For consumers, that may sound reassuring, but for farmers, it's a different story. While the prices they get for their rice crops have not gone up substantially, their fuel costs have.

A cargo ship sails in the Persian Gulf toward the Strait of Hormuz, Wednesday, April 22, 2026. (AP Photo)
AP
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AP
A cargo ship sails in the Persian Gulf toward the Strait of Hormuz, Wednesday, April 22, 2026. (AP Photo)

And as decisions are coming for the next planting cycle, prospects for fertilizer prices are heading higher with each day of delay in the Strait of Hormuz.

The International Food Policy Research Institute wrote in a report this month that “the Hormuz disruption is a fertilizer supply shock, not a crop supply shock.”

Whatever the reason, the outcome means less profit for farmers planting rice; a disincentive to stick with that crop.

Fewer farmers planting rice could lead to supply issues, which over the longer term will push consumer prices higher — even in Hawai’i.
Asia Minute
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman is the executive editor and senior vice president of news. He first joined HPR in 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
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