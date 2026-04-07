Asia Minute: U.S. regional partners pursue new paths in the politics of energy

President Trump has made it clear he's not happy with several U.S. partners in the Asia Pacific, naming South Korea, Australia and Japan. But when it comes to the politics of energy, regional partners are making their own plans.

When it comes to oil imports, South Korea is making plans to get some of them by way of the Red Sea.

A legislator leading the ruling Democratic Party's economic response to the war in the Middle East told reporters, “securing alternative crude oil supplies is the most urgent task in the Middle East Crisis.”

The country is sending envoys to Saudi Arabia, Oman and Algeria to broaden its supplies of oil. Meanwhile, South Korea's Foreign Ministry says a total of 26 vessels it calls “South Korea-related” remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, with 173 crew members aboard.

Ownership, national ties and their consequences can be confusing.

Japanese shipper Mitsui OSK Lines said Monday that a tanker owned by its subsidiary and operating under an Indian flag was allowed to pass through the strait, carrying liquified natural gas to India.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has condemned the closing of the Strait, but also told a parliamentary committee Monday that Japan is “preparing for a dialogue at the leadership level at an appropriate time.”