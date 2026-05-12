Asia Minute: Why U.S. arms sales to Taiwan are so complicated

President Trump’s talks this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping will cover a range of topics. But in the Asia Pacific, one item of particular interest centers on Taiwan.

Nearly 50 years ago, the United States switched its diplomatic recognition of China from Taiwan to the Peoples Republic of China.

That same year, Congress passed the “Taiwan Relations Act” — committing the United States to “make available to Taiwan ..defense articles and defense services” ....to “enable Taiwan to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability.” In plainer English, that means selling weapons and related systems to Taiwan.

And if it sounds vague, it’s because that is part of the idea. The sales cover everything from helicopter spare parts to artillery howitzers and missile systems.

The process is complicated.

It starts with Taiwan requesting specific items —which the U.S. administration then reviews.

The State Department leads that process--and the Pentagon weighs in on technical aspects and

eventually manages the actual sales.

But first Congress has to approve them.

And finally, the president needs to formally notify Congress of the sale.

It’s that final step that’s currently holding up a defense package worth some $14 billion dollars

This week in Beijing, the rest of Asia – and the rest of the world -- may find out what comes next.