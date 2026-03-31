Asia Minute: Middle East conflict pushes Asia further into coal country

The war in the Middle East continues to generate responses from around the world. One of them is a spike in the use of coal — especially in Asia.

Coal prices are rising — though not nearly as fast as oil prices. But coal carries other costs.

The Precourt Institute for Energy at Stanford University calls it “the most carbon-intensive and dirtiest fossil fuel” and “the most significant contributor to global warming since the Industrial Revolution.”

Still, it's the way most people in Asia get their electricity.

India produces nearly three-quarters of its electricity from coal — China nearly 60%. Analysis by Ember Energy Research and the Financial Times shows both the Philippines and Indonesia get more than 60% of their electricity from coal.

Japan gets nearly a third. And more coal production is likely coming — at least in the short term.

South Korea's president has committed to dropping the use of most coal by 2040, but for now has lifted a cap on coal use.

The president of the Philippines is increasing the use of the country's coal-fired power plants, declaring a “national energy emergency,” which will last at least a year.

Even where renewable energy has made strides, coal remains a major power source. Australia leads the region in solar — getting nearly 18% of its electricity from the sun. Another 45% comes from coal.