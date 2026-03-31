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Asia Minute: Middle East conflict pushes Asia further into coal country

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published March 31, 2026 at 10:52 AM HST
FILE- Guohua Power Station, a coal-fired power plant, operates as people sell items on a street in Dingzhou, Baoding, in northern China's Hebei province, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
Ng Han Guan
/
AP
FILE- Guohua Power Station, a coal-fired power plant, operates as people sell items on a street in Dingzhou, Baoding, in northern China's Hebei province, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

The war in the Middle East continues to generate responses from around the world. One of them is a spike in the use of coal — especially in Asia.

Coal prices are rising — though not nearly as fast as oil prices. But coal carries other costs.

The Precourt Institute for Energy at Stanford University calls it “the most carbon-intensive and dirtiest fossil fuel” and “the most significant contributor to global warming since the Industrial Revolution.”

Still, it's the way most people in Asia get their electricity.

A gas station employee pumps fuel as other motorists wait in Beijing, Sunday, March 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
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India produces nearly three-quarters of its electricity from coal — China nearly 60%. Analysis by Ember Energy Research and the Financial Times shows both the Philippines and Indonesia get more than 60% of their electricity from coal.

Japan gets nearly a third. And more coal production is likely coming — at least in the short term.

South Korea's president has committed to dropping the use of most coal by 2040, but for now has lifted a cap on coal use.

The president of the Philippines is increasing the use of the country's coal-fired power plants, declaring a “national energy emergency,” which will last at least a year.

Even where renewable energy has made strides, coal remains a major power source. Australia leads the region in solar — getting nearly 18% of its electricity from the sun. Another 45% comes from coal.
Asia Minute
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman is the executive editor and senior vice president of news. He first joined HPR in 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
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