© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Asia Minute: Oil disruptions hit the region, including Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published March 26, 2026 at 10:14 AM HST
A gas station employee pumps fuel as other motorists wait in Beijing, Sunday, March 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Wong
/
AP
A gas station employee pumps fuel as other motorists wait in Beijing, Sunday, March 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

The news from the Middle East continues to be a mix of threats and talk of negotiations. And the ripple effects continue to spread around the world — including to the Asia Pacific.

This week, South Korean conglomerates are starting to cut back on lighting in non-essential areas of office buildings — to reduce energy use.

Today, Japan will start the biggest withdrawal it has ever made from its national oil reserves. The country is releasing roughly 20% of those reserves — the equivalent of about a month's consumption.

Japan is also cutting back its exports of refined oil products — putting the priority on domestic customers.

China has stopped its exports of those refined products. The starting ingredient of oil comes from the Middle East — by way of the Persian Gulf.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration says more than 80% of the crude oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz is bound for Asia.

South Korea, Japan and China all import oil and all export refined oil products — like jet fuel.

The rest of the Asia Pacific is dependent on those energy flows — from the Philippines to Australia and beyond.

Here in Hawaiʻi, the State Energy Office says that for the past decade through the end of last year, 74% of Hawaiʻi's jet fuel imports have come from South Korea — 16% from Japan.

And the longer uncertainty lingers on fuel transport, the higher the impact on fuel prices.
Asia Minute
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman is the executive editor and senior vice president of news. He first joined HPR in 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio