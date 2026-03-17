Asia Minute: Ripples from the war in Iran

Global ripples continue to spread from the continuing war with Iran. Many of those impacts are reaching the Asia Pacific — and that will be one focus at the White House later this week.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi heads to the White House on Thursday. She'll meet with President Trump days after Japan started to release 80 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves.

It's the largest oil withdrawal the country has ever made — and only the seventh time Japan has tapped its reserves. On Monday, Takaichi told Japan's parliament there are no plans for the country to escort vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, despite an informal request President Trump put out on social media on Saturday.

South Korea was also mentioned in that post. And in South Korea, the president’s office said Monday the request needs “sufficient deliberation” between the two countries.

South Korea's Foreign Minister also spoke with Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the request of the United States.

There were street protests in Seoul against taking part in any escorts — and it's also not a popular idea in Japan.

The Asahi Shimbun released the results of a poll showing 82% of Japanese voters do not support the U.S. attack on Iran.

The same survey showed more than half of those responding want Takeichi to express her stance on the war — a topic that's likely to be a key part of the talks at the White House on Thursday.