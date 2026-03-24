Asia Minute: Japan citizens roll out in panic over toilet paper

The war in the Middle East is having ripple effects across the Asia Pacific. Some of those are expected, but at least one case is a surprise.

In Japan, toilet tissue has become an issue, specifically the hoarding of it. Social media is full of rumors about shortages of toilet paper — and memories of past incidents that sparked panic buying from the 1973 oil crisis through COVID-19.

But as the government has taken great pains to point out, this time, there is no crisis. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has even sent out a public notice asking people not to panic and not to buy toilet paper in bulk.

Distribution is not an issue. None of it comes from anywhere near the Middle East.

The Japan Household Paper Industry Association points out that about 97% of toilet paper is produced domestically. No one knows what sparked the current round of panic buying.

Although back in 2014, Japan's government did encourage people to stock up — pointing out that nearly half of the national supply comes from an earthquake-prone area.

The campaign was memorably called, "Let's stockpile toilet paper." It included an exhibition, an industry summit and a supply continuity plan, all brought to you by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry — the same group now urging rational decisions about buying toilet paper.