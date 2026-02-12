Asia Minute: Warm weather winter Olympians

Most athletes competing in the Winter Olympics come from cold-weather countries. But there are some notable exceptions involving Asia — especially when it comes to skiing.

Faiz Basha is the first skier to represent Singapore in the Winter Olympics.

His usual training routine at home: roller skates. And ski poles — on a course around Singapore's National Stadium, laid out with plastic traffic cones.

He does have a cold-weather backstory — he grew up in Switzerland and raced competitively from a young age.

Elsewhere in the tropics of Southeast Asia, Malaysia has a single team member at the Winter Olympics. She's also a skier.

Aruwin Salehhuddin is back for her second Winter Olympics. She also grew up in a colder climate than her home country — she learned to ski as a kid in Bellingham, Washington.

Alpine skiing is one of the two sports where India is fielding an Olympic competitor this year — the other is cross-country skiing.

Making history from yet another warm-weather Asia spot is Tallulah Proulx. She's not only the first woman to ski for the Olympic team of the Philippines — she will be the first Filipina to compete in a Winter Olympics, building on a background that included childhood skiing in Tahoe, California.

Singaporean Faiz Basha seems to speak for many when he says, “Maybe I come from a tropical island, but so what? You work with what you have.”