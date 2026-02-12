© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Asia Minute: Warm weather winter Olympians

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published February 12, 2026 at 9:46 AM HST
From left to right: Singapore skier Faiz Basha, Malaysia skier Aruwin Salehhuddin and Philippines skier Tallulah Proulx.
AP & Instagram
Most athletes competing in the Winter Olympics come from cold-weather countries. But there are some notable exceptions involving Asia — especially when it comes to skiing.

Faiz Basha is the first skier to represent Singapore in the Winter Olympics.

His usual training routine at home: roller skates. And ski poles — on a course around Singapore's National Stadium, laid out with plastic traffic cones.

He does have a cold-weather backstory — he grew up in Switzerland and raced competitively from a young age.

Elsewhere in the tropics of Southeast Asia, Malaysia has a single team member at the Winter Olympics. She's also a skier.

Aruwin Salehhuddin is back for her second Winter Olympics. She also grew up in a colder climate than her home country — she learned to ski as a kid in Bellingham, Washington.

Alpine skiing is one of the two sports where India is fielding an Olympic competitor this year — the other is cross-country skiing.

Making history from yet another warm-weather Asia spot is Tallulah Proulx. She's not only the first woman to ski for the Olympic team of the Philippines — she will be the first Filipina to compete in a Winter Olympics, building on a background that included childhood skiing in Tahoe, California.

Singaporean Faiz Basha seems to speak for many when he says, “Maybe I come from a tropical island, but so what? You work with what you have.”
Asia Minute
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman is the executive editor and senior vice president of news. He first joined HPR in 2011.
