© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Asia Minute: Tensions escalate further between China and Japan

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published January 8, 2026 at 10:19 AM HST
From left to right, Dan Huaicheng, secretary-general of China Arms control and Disarmament Association (CACDA), Luo Qingping, Chairman of China Institute of Nuclear Industry Strategy, and Zhao Xuelin, engineer of China Institute of Nuclear Industry Strategy, attend a press conference on release the research report "Nuclear Ambitions of Japan's Right Wing Forces: A Serious Threat to World Peace" at a hotel in Beijing, China, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Vincent Thian
/
AP
From left to right, Dan Huaicheng, secretary-general of China Arms control and Disarmament Association (CACDA), Luo Qingping, Chairman of China Institute of Nuclear Industry Strategy, and Zhao Xuelin, engineer of China Institute of Nuclear Industry Strategy, attend a press conference on release the research report "Nuclear Ambitions of Japan's Right Wing Forces: A Serious Threat to World Peace" at a hotel in Beijing, China, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026.

Venezuela remains an international focus this week, but a new development involving China and Japan has now captured regional attention.

Rare earths are by now a familiar topic for international discussions, including for the Trump administration. Their uses range from consumer electronics and electric vehicles to military aircraft and weapons systems.

China is focused on those military applications. The state-run China Daily reports the Beijing government is considering tightening rare earth exports to Japan.

On Wednesday, a government spokesman in Tokyo called that “absolutely unacceptable and deeply regrettable.”

Back in 2010, China made a similar move — which led Japan to broaden its supply base of rare earths. But Japan still relies on China for about 60% of its imports of rare earths.

This is the latest escalation of a dispute that began when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said a Chinese military attack on Taiwan could trigger the use of Japan's Self Defense Forces.

Since then, China has stopped imports of Japanese seafood and discouraged travel to Japan.

The latest move is getting broader attention.

South Korea's Joong Ang Daily calls it “a major inflection point in growing tensions” and “a warning to other countries in the region, including Korea,” which relies on China for about 90% of its supplies of rare earths.
Asia Minute
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman is the executive editor and senior vice president of news. He first joined HPR in 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio