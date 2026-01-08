Asia Minute: Tensions escalate further between China and Japan

Venezuela remains an international focus this week, but a new development involving China and Japan has now captured regional attention.

Rare earths are by now a familiar topic for international discussions, including for the Trump administration. Their uses range from consumer electronics and electric vehicles to military aircraft and weapons systems.

China is focused on those military applications. The state-run China Daily reports the Beijing government is considering tightening rare earth exports to Japan.

On Wednesday, a government spokesman in Tokyo called that “absolutely unacceptable and deeply regrettable.”

Back in 2010, China made a similar move — which led Japan to broaden its supply base of rare earths. But Japan still relies on China for about 60% of its imports of rare earths.

This is the latest escalation of a dispute that began when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said a Chinese military attack on Taiwan could trigger the use of Japan's Self Defense Forces.

Since then, China has stopped imports of Japanese seafood and discouraged travel to Japan.

The latest move is getting broader attention.

South Korea's Joong Ang Daily calls it “a major inflection point in growing tensions” and “a warning to other countries in the region, including Korea,” which relies on China for about 90% of its supplies of rare earths.