© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Asia Minute: Cautious regional reaction to events in Venezuela

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published January 6, 2026 at 5:30 AM HST
Men watch smoke rising from a dock after explosions were heard at La Guaira port, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.
Matias Delacroix
/
AP
Men watch smoke rising from a dock after explosions were heard at La Guaira port, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.

Reaction is still coming in from around the world to continuing developments in Venezuela. In the Asia Pacific, thereʻs a mixed response.

Chinaʻs government expressed “shock” at the seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and “strongly condemned” it.

No surprise there — China has developed close ties with Maduro — President Xi Jinping hosted him in Beijing in 2023, and a top envoy from China just met with Maduro in Caracas to discuss deals from energy to infrastructure and finance.

But no security commitments tie the two countries together.

China has been Venezuelaʻs biggest market for oil.

The industry monitor Kpler estimates Venezuela accounts for about 4% of Chinaʻs crude oil imports.

Elsewhere in Asia, reaction has largely been cautious.

From Taiwan to Japan, some governments did not respond immediately.

When they did, comments have often been muted — immediate priorities focus on the safety of their citizens living in Venezuela.

One event within Asia is getting some close attention this week: the first state visit of a South Korean leader to China in nine years.

President Lee Jae Myung started a four-day trip to Beijing and Shanghai on Sunday.

Heʻs also bringing a 200-member business delegation with him — including the heads of the countryʻs four major conglomerates.
Asia Minute
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman is the executive editor and senior vice president of news. He first joined HPR in 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio