Asia Minute: Cautious regional reaction to events in Venezuela

Reaction is still coming in from around the world to continuing developments in Venezuela. In the Asia Pacific, thereʻs a mixed response.

Chinaʻs government expressed “shock” at the seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and “strongly condemned” it.

No surprise there — China has developed close ties with Maduro — President Xi Jinping hosted him in Beijing in 2023, and a top envoy from China just met with Maduro in Caracas to discuss deals from energy to infrastructure and finance.

But no security commitments tie the two countries together.

China has been Venezuelaʻs biggest market for oil.

The industry monitor Kpler estimates Venezuela accounts for about 4% of Chinaʻs crude oil imports.

Elsewhere in Asia, reaction has largely been cautious.

From Taiwan to Japan, some governments did not respond immediately.

When they did, comments have often been muted — immediate priorities focus on the safety of their citizens living in Venezuela.

One event within Asia is getting some close attention this week: the first state visit of a South Korean leader to China in nine years.

President Lee Jae Myung started a four-day trip to Beijing and Shanghai on Sunday.

Heʻs also bringing a 200-member business delegation with him — including the heads of the countryʻs four major conglomerates.