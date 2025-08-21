Asia Minute: China is moving closer to India

President Trump has focused on Ukraine and Russia in recent days, but other developments are quietly moving ahead in another part of the world: China.

The United States-China trade has moved away from the top of the news cycle.

It's been a little more than a week since Trump pushed back the deadline on new tariffs for Chinese products for 90 days.

That keeps the trading relationship on current terms until Nov. 10, while trade talks continue.

While that relationship remains relatively stable, China's been working on another one: with India.

China's foreign minister was in New Delhi this week, laying the groundwork for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China at the end of this month.

It will be his first trip to China in seven years, and it comes five years after Chinese and Indian security forces clashed along the border — sending relations between the two countries into a deep freeze. That now seems to be thawing.

Direct flights will be resuming, and two-way trade will be increasing.

China and India share another distinction: they are two of the few countries in the world that are buying Russian oil.

The Trump administration has announced plans to slap an additional 25% tariff on India specifically because of its purchases of Russian oil.

But right now, China faces no such threats — although it buys even more Russian oil than India.