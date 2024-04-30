Asia Minute: Domestic violence in Australia sparks national protests

When Australia's national cabinet meets on Wednesday, the focus will be a growing national problem.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said violence against women has become a “national emergency” in Australia.

A group called the Counting Dead Women Project said so far this year, 27 women have been killed by a partner or former partner. That’s roughly one every four days.

South Australians have joined tens of thousands across the country in taking a stand against domestic violence. Supporters are calling on the government to take immediate action and recognise violence against women as a national emergency. So far this year in Australia, a woman… pic.twitter.com/A4yWEVR62u — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) April 27, 2024

Over the weekend, 17 separate rallies against domestic violence were held across Australia.

Police say about 3,000 people gathered in Adelaide, 4,000 marched through Brisbane, 15,000 in Melbourne and thousands more were in Sydney.

Several recent cases of violence against women have sparked public outrage — and so have recent statistics.

The Australian Institute of Criminology published a report Monday showing the rate of women killed by an intimate partner in the country increased by nearly 30% from 2022 to 2023 compared to a year earlier.

The former attorney general of Queensland has suggested a national register of domestic violence offenders — similar to registering sex offenders.

The current AG of Queensland worries that may not be a solution.

The Guardian quoted her as saying, “If you’ve already got red flags going off, that you think you should check a register to see if they’re on there, you already know that you’re probably in an unhealthy relationship.”