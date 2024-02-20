Asia Minute: Bali's new tourism tax aims to protect its culture and the environment

Gov. Josh Green proposed a “Climate Impact Fee” for visitors as part of his State of the State speech. While the state Legislature considers its options, the concept has already been introduced in another vacation destination.

For about a week now, visitors to the Indonesian island of Bali have been paying roughly $10 extra during their stay.

It’s a “tourism tax” that goes to a special fund designed in part to protect Bali's environment.

Indonesia's Tourism Minister says the money will support nature and Balinese culture.

It will also help fund spending on island infrastructure and tourism facilities.

The government says the tax is part of a broader set of measures to improve the tourism experience — not so much for visitors, but more for locals.

The Bali Sun reported that a new tourism civil service police force is now in place at Bali's top resorts and tourist attractions.

The acting governor recently told a news conference the goal is "to change the paradigm and pattern of handling social problems related to tourism in Bali."

Reported incidents of visitors behaving badly on the island have spiked over the last year or so.

Last year, the island banned tourists from renting motorcycles, because so many were breaking local traffic laws.

Stories about other visitors showing a lack of respect at cultural sites around the island have become common — but the island's economy still remains dependent on tourism.