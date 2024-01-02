© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Asia Minute: Digital nomads are wandering a broadening path

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published January 2, 2024 at 7:02 AM HST
A foreign traveler stands in front of a flight information board upon his arrival at the Haneda International Airport Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Tokyo. Japan's strict border restrictions are eased, allowing tourists to easily enter for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Independent tourists are again welcomed, not just those traveling with authorized groups. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko/AP
AP
FILE - A foreign traveler stands in front of a flight information board upon his arrival at the Haneda International Airport on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

This year is already seeing more growth in the field of remote work. And developments are allowing more people to not just work from home — but to work far from the office — and far from home.

“Digital nomads” take the concept of “remote work” to an international level — and move to another country.

South Korea has become the latest country to create a special visa for work like this.

It's just starting this week.

It allows foreigners to work remotely in South Korea for a year — and renew their visa for a second year.

There are some requirements. You need to prove your salary is at least double South Korea's median income.

That would mean an annual income of a little less than $70,000.

A statement from the Justice Ministry expresses hope that the new visa will “allow high-earning foreigners to stay in Korea's various regions and vitalize the local economy.”

High incomes are required for Thailand's “long-term resident” visa program.

Other programs in Southeast Asia from Indonesia to Vietnam are less restrictive.

The Japan Times reports the government is working on a Japanese digital nomad visa — part of a plan to boost inbound tourism.

Even without the visa, nomadlist.com names Tokyo as one of the fastest-growing hubs for remote work.

A recent report from the UN's World Tourism Organization sees continued growth for the practice it says is "embracing the future of work."
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
