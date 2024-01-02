Asia Minute: Digital nomads are wandering a broadening path

This year is already seeing more growth in the field of remote work. And developments are allowing more people to not just work from home — but to work far from the office — and far from home.

“Digital nomads” take the concept of “remote work” to an international level — and move to another country.

South Korea has become the latest country to create a special visa for work like this.

It's just starting this week.

It allows foreigners to work remotely in South Korea for a year — and renew their visa for a second year.

There are some requirements. You need to prove your salary is at least double South Korea's median income.

That would mean an annual income of a little less than $70,000.

A statement from the Justice Ministry expresses hope that the new visa will “allow high-earning foreigners to stay in Korea's various regions and vitalize the local economy.”

High incomes are required for Thailand's “long-term resident” visa program.

Other programs in Southeast Asia from Indonesia to Vietnam are less restrictive.

The Japan Times reports the government is working on a Japanese digital nomad visa — part of a plan to boost inbound tourism.

Even without the visa, nomadlist.com names Tokyo as one of the fastest-growing hubs for remote work.

A recent report from the UN's World Tourism Organization sees continued growth for the practice it says is "embracing the future of work."