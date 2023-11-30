Asia Minute: New Zealand light rail project appears to be grinding to a halt

A light rail system for New Zealand's largest city has been in the works for more than five years.

The left-of-center Labor Party was in office at the time of inception and plans were for rail cars to glide from the city center of Auckland to the airport.

The federal government said it would take nearly 15,000 cars off the road. But the project faced delays, supply chain issues and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Radio New Zealand quoted government documents referring to the need for tunnels, including in one stretch where volcanic rock extended more than 43 yards below ground level.

Cost estimates started to climb sharply and more than quadrupled to roughly $9 billion.

Then there was a national election, which the Labor Party lost, and the new coalition government had a very different view of the rail project.

Incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has called it a “white elephant” and now a stop work order has been issued.

It's not clear what will happen next. The new transport minister has said he's “taking advice” on the issue and that he will be talking with the mayor “in due time.”

Auckland's mayor said a cheaper version of the project could be above ground only, without tunnels.