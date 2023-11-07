Asia Minute: For residents of Thailand, the attack on Israel carried a personal toll

The war involving Israel and Hamas continues to dominate news coverage around the world. But for one country in Southeast Asia, there are very personal ties to the story.

About 20,000 Thai citizens work in Israel — mostly in agriculture.

More than 8,000 others have returned home to Thailand since Hamas terrorists stormed across the border one month ago.

More than 90% of the Thai workers came home on special charter flights arranged by Thailand's government.

All those figures come from Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which has also updated grim statistics related to that initial attack.

On Monday, government officials added two people to the list of Thai fatalities, making it 34 Thai citizens who were killed by Hamas. A total of 19 people were injured.

The Foreign Ministry also added another person to the list of Thai nationals who have been taken hostage by Hamas, raising that amount to 24.

Last month, Thailand's government sent more than a dozen Foreign Ministry staffers to help Thai refugees and to coordinate return flights from Israel.

The last repatriation flight left on Sunday, but government officials say the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv remains available to help any other Thai citizens who need assistance.

The Bangkok Post quotes Thailandʻs Labor Minister as saying that most Thai workers are remaining in Israel for financial reasons, adding that many are in debt from the arrangements made to bring them to their jobs.