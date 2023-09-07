Asia Minute: Here's why modest expectations surround this year's G-20 meeting in New Delhi

The G-20 is holding its annual leaders' summit in India this weekend. President Biden is attending, but the schedule is a bit different this year.

There’s a seasonal nature to some of the world’s regular diplomatic gatherings.

Early autumn often means the G-20 leaders meeting, as well as the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations before, and the United Nations General Assembly later in September.

Some themes carry through all the meetings, such as climate change.

But the G-20's focus is economics — which this year still means inflation.

Government officials say the G-20 makes up 85% of the world's economic output, three-quarters of global trade, and about two-thirds of the world’s population.

But there are some missing pieces this year.

For the first time since he came into office in 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping is skipping the G-20.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be there. There are reports he’ll have his own meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this month in Vladivostok.

The United States has already signaled it wants to discuss new funding and potential roles for the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund at G-20.

But with China’s absence, uncertainty about climate promises, and lack of consensus about specific action on Ukraine, G-20 expectations for this year remain modest.

