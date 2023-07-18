Asia Minute: Thailand's most popular politician may not be headed for the Prime Minister's office

The most popular politician in Thailand is still facing a difficult challenge to lead the country’s government. This will be another week of decisions concerning the future of the country’s largest political party — and the country itself.

Pita Limjaroenrat is the leader of Thailand’s largest pro-democracy political party.

His Move Forward Party won more votes than any other group in the country’s general election back in May and he has managed to put together a potential governing coalition involving seven other parties.

The majority of Thailand’s 500-member elected House of Representatives supports him as the next Prime Minister.

But Thailand’s 250-member Senate is another story entirely.

That body is appointed by the military and last week Pita got only 13 votes in the Senate —falling short of a required majority of the combined seats in both houses.

The candidate said he’ll run again on Wednesday, but may shift course if he loses another vote.

Meanwhile, some conservative members of the Senate claim he’s already ineligible to run again.

He’s also facing controversy because of his views of Thailand’s monarchy.

Thailand has strict laws against insulting the King.

Pita and his party say those laws are outdated and they also are calling for decentralization of political power, a crackdown on business monopolies, and reform of the military.

