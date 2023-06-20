© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Asia Minute

Asia Minute: Modi’s US visit bookends Blinken's trip to China

Hawaii Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published June 20, 2023 at 8:20 AM HST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he delivers his speech during an Indian community event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Mark Baker
/
AP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he delivers his speech during an Indian community event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Modi has arrived in Sydney for his second Australian visit as India's prime minister and told local media he wants closer bilateral defense and security ties as China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region grows.

Foreign policy experts are still analyzing Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping.

However, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Washington, D.C., a bookend of sorts to Blinken’s visit to China that started this week.

This will be Modiʻs seventh visit to the U.S. since taking office nine years ago.

For the first time, he’ll be honored with a state dinner at the White House on Thursday, soon after he makes his second address to a joint session of Congress.

It is a stark contrast to China, where many discussions center on security concerns.

With India, one focus is on security cooperation — and the “Quad” — a four-way grouping that links the U.S., India, Japan and Australia.

This week, while television cameras will be rolling at the White House and on Capitol Hill, some of the most significant developments will involve the Pentagon.

The headlines of Indian newspapers and websites are anticipating developments with private sector defense contractors.

Historically, India has gotten most of its armaments and defense equipment from Russia, and from the Soviet Union before that.

The pattern has begun to shift in recent years and the Biden Administration wants to speed up that transition.

One potential deal on the table is an agreement between General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics to transfer technology related to aircraft engines, which could lead to the production of military aircraft engines in India.

Tags
Asia Minute IndiaChinaMilitary
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
