Asia Minute: Will tattoos soon be allowed for Japan's military?

Japanʻs military is having trouble recruiting new members and there are a number of factors as to why.

The population is aging and critics say pay in Japan's Self Defense forces is not competitive. However, some politicians have another theory — linked to tattoos.

Tattoos can express everything from cultural significance to personal symbolism.

But in Japan, there is still some hesitation about them in many quarters, including the military.

Traditionally, tattoos in Japan have been associated with the Yakuza, or organized crime.

But even markings far short of a full-body multi-colored design can raise objections.

Although restrictions are loosening up, some hot spring resorts, public pools and even gyms will still ban people with tattoos.

A senior defense official is now suggesting it is time for the military to lighten up on tattoos. And an upper house member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party agrees.

Lawmaker Masahisa Sato is also a veteran and says his party has received a petition from young people who wanted to join the self-defense forces but were banned because of their tattoos.

That includes what Sato calls small “fashion tattoos.”

Stars and Stripes reported that all branches of the U.S. military have loosened their restrictions on tattoo size and locations in recent years.

It has been nearly five years since the Honolulu Police Department ended its policy of forcing officers to cover up their tattoos — in part because the policy was hurting recruitment.