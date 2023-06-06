Asia Minute: More US arms sales heading to India

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is wrapping up his 7th trip to the Indo-Pacific since taking his cabinet position. His last stop is India, a visit coming shortly before that country's leader heads to the United States.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to the U.S. in a couple of weeks, which is his first visit since Joe Biden became president.

The timing is noteworthy, in part because of talks going on this week with Austin.

Austin met with his Indian counterpart Monday and the two countries signed an agreement to strengthen what the Pentagon calls a “defense industrial partnership.”

That government language is likely to translate into increased arms sales from U.S. military contractors to the Indian government, as well as potential co-production of some defense systems.

More details after Modi arrives in Washington are expected — complete with his second address to a joint session of Congress.

Historically, India’s primary arms supplier has been Russia, and the Soviet Union before that.

The New Delhi government has been broadening its sourcing of items from military transport aircraft to drones — including purchasing them from U.S. firms.

But the government has also been hesitant to criticize Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, even though India is part of the regional “quad” security grouping with the U.S., Japan and Australia.

The Quad’s primary focus is China. Several weeks ago leaders released a statement reaffirming a “steadfast commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient.”

