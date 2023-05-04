Asia Minute: Here’s why flights between China and the US mark a slight thaw in relations

Here's an unusual story: a positive development when it comes to relations between the United States and China. It’s not a major policy shift, but some analysts say it could lead to further steps.

The U.S. is allowing China to increase the number of weekly flights between the countries.

The numbers aren't big: it’s a rise from 8 to 12.

U.S. carriers are allowed 12 round trips to China each week so the numbers will now be equal. But the overall air traffic between the countries is only about 8% of the level before the pandemic.

China has been urging the U.S. to make the move, but U.S. airlines opposed it.

The main reason was that Chinese airlines flying to the U.S. cross over Russian airspace, giving them a shorter and more fuel-efficient route than their American counterparts.

The U.S. Department of Transportation wrote the goal of the change is “a gradual, broader reopening of the U.S.-China air services market.”

China has been anxious to increase its tourism business after the pandemic.

Its borders have only been open to foreign travelers since March and Chinese citizens have only been able to travel internationally since January.

Another kind of travel may be the next indicator for any further progress in U.S.-China relations.

It's widely reported that negotiations are continuing for the visit of some U.S. cabinet officials to China, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Also, China’s Commerce Secretary may soon be coming to the U.S.

