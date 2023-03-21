Asia Minute: Authorities concerned with tourists behaving badly

Spring break has ended for students and parents around the state, but this is still a popular time of year for travel. Tourism is returning to many parts of Southeast Asia, and some authorities are making a few adjustments based on the behavior of visitors.

For example, if you’re heading to Bali anytime soon, don’t plan on renting a motorcycle. It’s no longer allowed for foreigners on the Indonesian island.

Gov. Wayan Koster recently told reporters “they’re disorderly and they misbehave.”

There have been several recent crashes involving foreigners, including some fatalities.

Many foreigners are also apparently working on Bali illegally and abusing the island’s visa policy.

In parts of Thailand, a different concern is focused on young Chinese women coming to visit. Apparently, it’s become very popular in China to dress in Thai school uniforms.

This trend all started with a Thai movie made more than a decade ago— “A Little Thing Called Love”— which was a big hit in China.

The Bangkok Post reported that the trend cooled during the pandemic, but then last month a famous Chinese actress visited Thailand and shared pictures of herself in a school uniform and now it’s back to being a bit of a craze.

However, Thai authorities are not so enthused.

There is a law called the “Student Uniform Act." If you wear a uniform with a particular school’s initials and you misbehave, you can be sued by that school.

Meanwhile, companies that make school uniforms are encouraging young Chinese women to come for a visit — and feel free to pick up a souvenir uniform.

