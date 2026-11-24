After Republicans’ major losses in the midterm elections, President Trump replaced chief of staff Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller, signaling that Trump wants to keep fighting for his Make America Great Again policies in his final two years in office.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Julian Zelizer, a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University, about what Trump’s choice means and how it compares with past presidential moves.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR