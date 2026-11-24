It's been a week since President Trump was in the Philippines, but there's still some uncertainty about trade deals that the two sides reached, and what exactly was agreed to.

Last week, the White House issued a fact sheet summarizing several trade deals from President Trump's trip to Asia.

With the Philippines, that included $12 billion in aircraft sales from Boeing and engines from GE Aerospace, and more than $2 billion to finance purchases of U.S. military equipment.

Other information was general, including “increased Philippine imports of American energy and agriculture products.”

At his Washington news conference Friday, Trump related a conversation he said he had with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Trump said he told Marcos, “Here's the deal: You buy 100% of your agriculture from January 1st from our farmers.”

Trump said there was a similar communication about energy imports.

Marcos doesn't recall the discussion that way.

The Philippine president said talks focused on purchases of U.S. soybeans and wheat — as well as some energy imports.

But not 100% of anything. And he added that details are still being worked out.

On Monday, the editor-in-chief of the Philippine Star captured the mood of many commentators when she wrote that Trump's characterization of the talks was “patronizing,” adding that the condescension was directed not just toward Marcos, but toward “the Philippines itself.”