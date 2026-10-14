Māori Actor Alex Tarrant Stars in New Film Sgt. Haane

Tori DeJournett / Hawaiʻi Public Radio HPR's Russell Subiono and Māori actor and Hawaiʻi resident Alex Tarrant.

Māori actor and Hawaiʻi resident Alex Tarrant stars as the title character in the new film, Sgt. Haane, which will be screening at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival later this month. ⁠

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Lance Sgt. Haane Manahi was a soldier in the Māori Battalion of the New Zealand Military Forces during World War II. He was awarded the Distinguished Conduct Medal, Britain's second-highest decoration for bravery in combat, for his efforts to lead the capture of an Axis stronghold atop a hill in North Africa. ⁠

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HPR's Russell Subiono talked to Tarrant about the film and his role. This special segment aired on Indigenous Peoples' Day on HPR-1.

