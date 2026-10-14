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Māori Actor Alex Tarrant Stars in New Film Sgt. Haane

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published October 14, 2026 at 9:39 AM HST
Directed by Tearepa Kahi, Sgt. Haane (Man of Valor) tells the true story of Lance Sergeant Haane Manahi of the 28th Māori Battalion, whose extraordinary bravery during the 1943 Battle of Takrouna in Tunisia helped secure a crucial Allied victory.
Directed by Tearepa Kahi, Sgt. Haane (Man of Valor) tells the true story of Lance Sergeant Haane Manahi of the 28th Māori Battalion, whose extraordinary bravery during the 1943 Battle of Takrouna in Tunisia helped secure a crucial Allied victory.
HPR's Russell Subiono and Māori actor and Hawaiʻi resident Alex Tarrant at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
Tori DeJournett
/
Hawaiʻi Public Radio
HPR's Russell Subiono and Māori actor and Hawaiʻi resident Alex Tarrant.

Māori actor and Hawaiʻi resident Alex Tarrant stars as the title character in the new film, Sgt. Haane, which will be screening at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival later this month. ⁠

Lance Sgt. Haane Manahi was a soldier in the Māori Battalion of the New Zealand Military Forces during World War II. He was awarded the Distinguished Conduct Medal, Britain's second-highest decoration for bravery in combat, for his efforts to lead the capture of an Axis stronghold atop a hill in North Africa. ⁠

HPR's Russell Subiono talked to Tarrant about the film and his role. This special segment aired on Indigenous Peoples' Day on HPR-1.

Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television, and radio. He was previously the executive producer of "The Conversation" and host of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
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