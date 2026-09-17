© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cole Brauer tells story of making history sailing solo around the world in new memoir 'First Light'

WBUR
Published September 17, 2026 at 6:07 AM HST
The cover of "First Light" beside author Cole Brauer. (Courtesy of Flore Hartout)
Courtesy of Flore Hartout
The cover of "First Light" beside author Cole Brauer. (Courtesy of Flore Hartout)

Cole Brauer became the first woman to race around the world alone in a sailboat. She came in second in that race, the Global Solo Challenge, making history.

She recounts her sailing career and her experience in that race by herself in the open ocean for 130 days in her new book “First Light: Sailing Solo but Not Alone,” and she talks to Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio