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Art thieves strike the Renoir Museum in an early morning heist

NPR | By Vincent Acovino,
Rebecca RosmanSacha PfeifferChristopher Intagliata
Published September 8, 2026 at 9:55 AM HST

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Rebecca Rosman about yet another museum heist in France — this time, thieves stole several paintings by Renoir.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Vincent Acovino
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Rebecca Rosman
Sacha Pfeiffer
Correspondent, Investigations
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Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is a senior editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata
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