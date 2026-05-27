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Checking in with swing state voters on how gas prices are affecting them

NPR | By Tamara Keith
Published May 27, 2026 at 10:30 AM HST

The price of a gallon of gas is up well over a dollar from where it was a year ago and these swing voters are feeling it.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
See stories by Tamara Keith
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