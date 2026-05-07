CNN founder Ted Turner dies

David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
Inside: HPR listens to your flood stories at the Waialua Community Association (May 8) and more North Shore happenings. Get the insider scoop from our newest Social Club contributor, HPR Communications & Digital Marketing Manager, Ashley Brown.