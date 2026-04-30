20,000 civilian sailors are stuck in the gulf that opens to the Strait of Hormuz

Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
Conductor Lance Inouye and Andrew Morgan, General Director and CEO of Hawaiʻi Opera Theater joined Morning Café to discuss the upcoming world premiere of “Kamalehua: The Sheltering Tree,” an opera set in the early 1840s during King Kamehameha III's reign