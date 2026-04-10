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Vance heads to Pakistan to negotiate the end of the war in Iran

NPR | By Danielle Kurtzleben
Published April 10, 2026 at 11:48 AM HST

Vice President JD Vance faces a key moment in his career as he heads to Islamabad to negotiate the end of the U.S.-Israeli-led war in Iran.

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Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
See stories by Danielle Kurtzleben
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