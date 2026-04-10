From threats to civilization to a ceasefire: The week in Washington

Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
Elena Moore is a production assistant for the NPR Politics Podcast. She also fills in as a reporter for the NewsDesk. Moore previously worked as a production assistant for Morning Edition. During the 2020 presidential campaign, she worked for the Washington Desk as an editorial assistant, doing both research and reporting. Before coming to NPR, Moore worked at NBC News. She is a graduate of The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and is originally and proudly from Brooklyn, N.Y.
HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence offers a big mahalo to everyone supporting HPR now during our fundraising campaign with interview flashbacks from his 17 years on the air at HPR. Today we hear highlights from one of guitar legend John McLaughlin's appearances over the years. This interview is from 2018.
Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami says the Garden Isle has likely gotten through the worst of the storm; Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre is preparing a new opera about the story of Timoteo Haʻalilio, the lifelong friend of King Kamehameha III