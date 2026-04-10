Country artist Ella Langley is breaking records with her album 'Dandelion'

Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence offers a big mahalo to everyone supporting HPR now during our fundraising campaign with interview flashbacks from his 17 years on the air at HPR. Today we hear highlights from one of guitar legend John McLaughlin's appearances over the years. This interview is from 2018.
Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami says the Garden Isle has likely gotten through the worst of the storm; Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre is preparing a new opera about the story of Timoteo Haʻalilio, the lifelong friend of King Kamehameha III