How close are Iran and the U.S. on a peace deal?
President Trump’s ceasefire with Iran is on shaky ground after Israel launched its deadliest day of strikes on Lebanon so far, which Tehran and Islamabad say violates the two-week agreement.
A U.S. delegation is scheduled to visit Pakistan on Saturday.
Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Holly Dagres, a senior fellow at The Washington Institute’s Viterbi Program on Iran and U.S. Policy.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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