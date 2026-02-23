With horse whinnies, there's more than meets the ear

Scott Amendola and Wil Blades have graced Hawaiʻi stages separately, but the duo returns to the islands for one show only at Blue Note Hawaiʻi on Tuesday night. HPR's Lillian Tsang spoke to them ahead of the show.
An estimated 31,000 registered nurses and other front-line Kaiser Permanente health care workers will return to work on Tuesday after a four-week strike in California and Hawaiʻi to demand better wages and staffing. The union said in a statement Monday that "significant movement at the bargaining table" prompted an end to the walkout.