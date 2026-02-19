© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Epstein survivor on former Prince Andrew's arrest

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 19, 2026 at 7:06 AM HST
Former Prince Andrew speaks during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor, April 11, 2021. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)
Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of “misconduct in public office. Authorities in the U.K. said last week they investigating whether Andrew sent confidential trade documents to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The former prince was previously stripped of his royal titles over his ties to Epstein and sexual abuse allegations from Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

Liz Stein, an Epstein survivor and anti-trafficking advocate, joins us.

