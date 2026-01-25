France could become second country to ban social media for some teens

Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
Pierre L'Enfant was a lowly French engineer when he met George Washington at Valley Forge. Washington recruited him to make the design for the nation's new capital city. L'Enfant made the plans, but his personality was so abrasive, he was pushed out of the project.