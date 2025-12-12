© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
What to know about the border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 12, 2025 at 6:51 AM HST

Border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia have been escalating over the past week.

President Trump spoke with the prime minister of Thailand on Friday morning and has also said he would speak with Cambodia’s leadership.

The two countries signed a peace agreement six weeks ago, with Trump attending, but the deal has since unraveled.

We speak with Phil Robertson, director of Asia Human Rights and Labor Advocates, about what’s happening.

Here & Now Newsroom
