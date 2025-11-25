© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

When private equity invests in youth sports facilities

By Juana Summers,
Jason FullerPatrick Jarenwattananon
Published November 25, 2025 at 11:06 AM HST

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Luke Goldstein of The Lever, who wrote about the rise of private equity control of youth hockey facilities.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Jason Fuller
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio