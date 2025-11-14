Surface pattern designer Kendra Medeiros, Lānaʻi - HPR's Artist Spotlight

As the owner and artist of Hinu Rise, Kendra Medeiros strives to find balance between being a parent, an artist, and a business owner on Lānaʻi.

“As a Native Hawaiian artist, my goal is to share Hawaiʻi's cultural heritage through my ʻāina-inspired artwork, beachwear, home decor, and stationery products. My artwork is influenced directly by my personal experiences in nature, whether that be taking pictures of Native Hawaiian plants or spending the day shelling on the beach with family.

I feel it is important to help others and set an example for my children that ʻohana is the most important thing and that a family can coexist while catching your dream and having a career. Living on Lānaʻi gives me a cherished opportunity to be inspired by its unique culture and history. And sharing pieces of Lānaʻi through my artwork is an essential part of my story.”

Learn more about Hinu Rise on Etsy or follow Kendra’s journey on Instagram . Hinu Rise also has a monthly newsletter that includes free downloads, giveaways and more.

This Artist Spotlight was featured in the Akamai Recap newsletter on June 4, 2025. Get the latest on creative talent within your island communities by subscribing to the Akamai Recap here.