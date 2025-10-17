Jumper, a wild horse famous for jumping fences in North Carolina, has died

Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Pianist Jeremy Denk has had an on-again, off-again relationship with Bach’s partitas over his long career. But now, Bach’s set of dance pieces are here to stay. Denk performs all six partitas during a solo recital in a concert presented by Honolulu Chamber Music Series.