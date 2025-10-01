People are already starting to feel the effects of the U.S. government shutdown

As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
A team of scientists has returned from a 54-day voyage on an Australian research vessel. They explored the impacts of the devastating 2022 eruption of Tonga's underwater volcano. HPR’s Derrick Malama has more in the Pacific News Minute.
Crew members on the Polynesian voyaging canoes Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia are gearing up to continue on their Moananuiākea voyage. But this time, they’re taking a route that hasn’t been sailed in 40 years.