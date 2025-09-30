A rabbi reflects on her Yom Kippur message, as Israel's war in Gaza continues

Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Farrington High School students and nearby Kalihi residents are raising concerns about new murals on campus that they worry are not reflective of Kalihi’s diverse community. HPR's Cassie Ordonio has more.