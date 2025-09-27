What's changed about reporting on extremism in America

Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
In Japan, Konbini convenience stores have become part of the country's infrastructure, offering fresh meals delivered several times a day, tickets to concerts and museums, and even services like bill payments. Now the model is coming to the U.S., where critics question whether it will resonate with American customers.