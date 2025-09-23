© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Keep HPR strong. Become a member and support the news, talk and music you rely on. Make a monthly gift of $10/month. Donate here.

OBGYN on Trump linking acetaminophen use during pregnancy to higher risk for autism

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 23, 2025 at 6:02 AM HST

The Trump administration is telling pregnant people not to use acetaminophen to avoid having kids with autism.

Speaking on Monday at the White House, President Trump told pregnant women not to take Tylenol for pain, but to “tough it out.”

Doctors’ groups and autism advocates say one real risk for pregnant people is fever, and they’ve recommended Tylenol for years to treat that.

We get clarification on the science and advice from doctors with Dr. Nisha Verma, a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist practicing in Georgia and Maryland, and a senior advisor for reproductive health policy and advocacy at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio