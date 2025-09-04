© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Solar flares are hotter than previously thought

By Nell Greenfieldboyce
Published September 4, 2025 at 10:46 AM HST

Solar flares can be many times the size of Earth and can damage things like satellites. A new study suggests that eruptions from the sun can be even hotter than researchers thought.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Nell Greenfieldboyce
Nell Greenfieldboyce is a NPR science correspondent.
See stories by Nell Greenfieldboyce
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio