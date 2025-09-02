© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
GPS went dark on a flight over Bulgaria. Is Russia to blame?

By Mary Louise Kelly,
Michael LevittSarah Handel
Published September 2, 2025 at 11:08 AM HST

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Keir Giles, Russia expert at Chatham House, about recent GPS jamming incidents along the Baltic Coast.

Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
Sarah Handel
