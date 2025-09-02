GPS went dark on a flight over Bulgaria. Is Russia to blame?

Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
US importers are in a kind of tariff limbo. A federal appeals court has struck down most of President Trump's import taxes. But the tariffs are still being collected, for now, until there's a final decision from the Supreme Court.