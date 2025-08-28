© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Orleans native who moved to Houston talks life post-Katrina

By Michel Martin
Published August 28, 2025 at 10:11 PM HST

NPR's Michel Martin talks with Terrence Veal, who moved to Houston after Hurricane Katrina devastated his native New Orleans.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio